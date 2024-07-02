Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 479 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

