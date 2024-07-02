Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST stock opened at $845.67 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $524.63 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $374.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

