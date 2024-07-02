Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,507 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

