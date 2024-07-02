Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 206 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,644,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,299,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE:BMO opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

