Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,711 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 2,161.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KGH Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 619,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 226,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.