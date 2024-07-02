Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 206.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

