Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $437.61 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.