Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.