Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 118.4% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 188,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

OWL opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.