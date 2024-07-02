Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 123.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

