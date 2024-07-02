Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

