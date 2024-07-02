Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 155,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $82,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.