Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the period.

USRT opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

