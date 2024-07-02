Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $105.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $137.18. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

