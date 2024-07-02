Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

