Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,775 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 230.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

