Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

