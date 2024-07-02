Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

