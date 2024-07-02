Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $158.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

