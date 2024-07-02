Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 607 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

