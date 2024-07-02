Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 334,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.72 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

