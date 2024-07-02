HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 8.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
