HFG Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The company has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.