High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.59

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as high as C$13.45. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 8,300 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$440.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.59.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.59 million. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.7705803 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

