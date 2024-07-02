Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,128.35

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,128.35 ($14.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($14.85). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($14.34), with a volume of 528,029 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.13) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.56) to GBX 1,270 ($16.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.62).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
