Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,345. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

