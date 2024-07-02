Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

