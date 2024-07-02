H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 44,975 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HRB stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $2,805,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

