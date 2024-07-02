Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,859 shares of company stock worth $173,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,994,000 after buying an additional 247,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $5,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

