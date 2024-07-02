Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.46. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
