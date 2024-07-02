Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $233.41 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

