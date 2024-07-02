Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $242.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.62.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $105.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

