Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immix Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.