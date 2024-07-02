Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of IMMX stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.17.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immix Biopharma
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.