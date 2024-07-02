Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 240.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

