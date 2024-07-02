Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.27. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 21,438 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

