Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $45.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $6,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

