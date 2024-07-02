Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,365.34

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,365.34 ($17.27) and traded as low as GBX 1,203 ($15.22). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($15.56), with a volume of 459,962 shares traded.

Indivior Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41,000.00, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,365.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,422.37.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

