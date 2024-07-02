Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.65 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.64. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.