Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.65% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

EAPR stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

