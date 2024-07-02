Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

