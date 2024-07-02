Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.
Intelligent Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90.
About Intelligent Systems
Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intelligent Systems
- What is a Dividend King?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.