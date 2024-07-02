Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.29.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock worth $8,620,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

