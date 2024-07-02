InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,831.80

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,831.80 ($99.06) and traded as high as GBX 8,392 ($106.15). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 8,190 ($103.59), with a volume of 397,447 shares trading hands.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.06) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,362.33 ($67.83).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,360.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,996.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,831.80.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.