Internet Computer Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.97 or 0.00012721 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $44.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00045171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,226,224 coins and its circulating supply is 465,601,801 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

