Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

