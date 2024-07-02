Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,099,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

