Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.8% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.