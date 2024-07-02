Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 12.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $49,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $487.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

