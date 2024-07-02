Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,398 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,287 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

