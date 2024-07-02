IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 27.6% in June

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

